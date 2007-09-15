Even this Avion 8529 entertainment centre with built-in ventilation slots wouldn't have saved Ashcraft's Xbox 360 from red ringing, but it could possibly work for you. It looks like a standard wooden entertainment centre from the front, but can still keep adequate air going even with the doors closed thanks to the flow-through ventilation slots situated in convenient locations. We're not sure how well this works in practice, but if they can guarantee that my 360 won't asplode when the front doors are shut, that $1950 price tag may be reaso...ok, we're not paying two thousand bucks for this. [Product Wiki via Born Rich via Crave]
Entertainment Cabinet With Ventilation Slots Cools Your Junk Without Fans
