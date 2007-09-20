Update: Turns out Energi to Go hasn't been tested to work with the new iPods or the iPhone, as Mobile Whack reported. It only works with the old iPod Nanos and the iPod Videos. Original post below.The Energi To Go portable battery chargers from Energizer have just been updated to support the latest iPods. The chargers, which are powered by Energizer e2 Lithium AA batteries, can supply the new nano with 46 hours of battery and the new classic with 32 hours. Seeing as the iPod connector is pretty much standard over all the recent iPods, including the iPhone, it should be able to charge pretty much every Apple player you own. [Energizer via Mobile Whack]
Energizer Energi To Go Updated For New iPods
