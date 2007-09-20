Embarco's External Chilled Air Docking Station Brings Refrigeration to Your Laptop

Rather than just blowing room temperature air at your laptop like other coolers, this External Chilled Air Docking Station from Embarco and Intel has a miniature compressor that actually blows cold air at your laptop. It's claimed as the world's smallest miniature compressor—similar to the effect that your fridge uses to keep your leftover Arby's cold—and shoots out 13.6C air when the ambient temperature was 23.1C. That's 41% reduction in temperature, which means instead of worrying about superheated gonads, you're going to now have to worry about frozen ones. The price isn't set, but should be around $150ish. [Legit Reviews]