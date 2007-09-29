ElmoSapien: The Scariest Robot Ever

Holy shit. Robots Rule developed a new Elmo personality for the ElmoSapien, essentially turning the RoboSapien we love so much into an Elmo doll that haunts our every waking and non-waking moment. To install it on your own RoboSapien—although we don't know why anybody would—just download the instructions, sound files, and follow the guide on their site. Christ, why not make a GoatseSapien instead? That's the only way this could get any worse. [RobotsRule]