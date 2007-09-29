Ecostrip Saves Energy, Polar Bears

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

ecostripillustration.jpgWe all have to pitch in to save the Earth from slowly burning to death - luckily, now we can — one power strip at a time. The USB Ecostrip is a power strip that connects to your computer via a USB cable. When the strip senses that your computer is off, it'll turn everything else off as well — meaning, monitor, speakers, and whatever other delicious toys you've got plugged in, will be stopped from wasting precious, precious energy.

The device is set to come to the US soon (we don't quite know how soon yet) for $34.95. Easy, simple and probably a good way to save some money on the electric bill, the Ecostrip is, if nothing else, a good way to pitch in and maybe indirectly save a polar bear. [EverythingUSB via SciFi]

