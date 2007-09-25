Easy To Make IKEA Charging Station Cleans Up Cables, Lowers Blood Pressure

There's nothing quite like a mass of cluttered cables to cause a stress-related premature death — luckily, the guys over at Instructables have a cheap and easy solution. This involves buying a plastic box and lid from IKEA (it doesn't have to be IKEA, but it's much hipper if it is), buying a drill with a large bit, and then drilling several well-placed holes in both the lid and container.

After your box is made, you trace your various cables and power strips through the appropriate places and voila — your floor is clean. Granted, this isn't the most revolutionary of inventions, but it's a great, cheap way to organize the horrible tangled mass that is your cable collection. [Instructables via Lifehacker]