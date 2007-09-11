Easily look up whether your old PS1 and PS2 titles will work on your PlayStation 3 with this Sony Backward Compatibility checker. No giant list—you'll have to enter a title manually. Again, the 60GB has hardware emulation, so if back-compat is important to you, grab one of those now while it's still in stores. [PlayStation]
PS3 Backward Compatibility
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.