EA Confirms PS3 Rumble Controller With Live Unit

Confirming the previous "confirmation" about rumble coming to the PS3, EA has a Burnout Paradise demo booth set up at Tokyo Game Show complete with rumbling controllers. The controller itself looked exactly like a SIXAXIS, but had a sticker beneath it that said "RUMBLE." It was also much heavier, says IGN, than the standard SIXAXIS—which is to be expected. The rumble itself felt the same as the PS2's, which is unfortunate, because we were hoping for a 1989 Loma Prieta-level of shaking in this new one. [IGN via Kotaku - Thanks to Kotaku reader Peter]