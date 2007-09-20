Confirming the previous "confirmation" about rumble coming to the PS3, EA has a Burnout Paradise demo booth set up at Tokyo Game Show complete with rumbling controllers. The controller itself looked exactly like a SIXAXIS, but had a sticker beneath it that said "RUMBLE." It was also much heavier, says IGN, than the standard SIXAXIS—which is to be expected. The rumble itself felt the same as the PS2's, which is unfortunate, because we were hoping for a 1989 Loma Prieta-level of shaking in this new one. [IGN via Kotaku - Thanks to Kotaku reader Peter]
EA Confirms PS3 Rumble Controller With Live Unit
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.