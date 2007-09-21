It's an inkjet printer for discs, not the most novel niche product. But the long overdue $279 Dymo DiscPainter prints everything radially as it spins, and it has a clear hood so you can watch the action. The result is mesmerizing, surely no accident coming from the makers of the oh-so-huffable Sharpie. [Dymo]
Dymo DiscPainter Is Next Big Thing in Stoner Entertainment
