Duracell's Pre-Charged Rechargeable Batteries Hold Power For a Year

duracell.jpgDuracell's latest NiMH rechargeable batteries have two neat features. One, they hold power for up to 365 days without use, and two, they come pre-charged, so you won't have to juice them up before plopping them into your camera. The first is great so your batteries are always ready for use even if you haven't touched them for a while, and the second is great so your batteries are ready for use when leaving the store. Too bad these are $12.99 for a four-pack. [PRNewswire via Coolest Gadgets]

AU: I have to note here that Sanyo's Eneloop batteries have been doing the pre-charged / hold power rechargeable thing for over a year now. Good to have some competition in the category, though, because those Eneloops aren't the cheapest batteries in town! -SB

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

