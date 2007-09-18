Duracell's Pre-Charged Rechargeable Batteries Hold Power For a Year

Duracell's latest NiMH rechargeable batteries have two neat features. One, they hold power for up to 365 days without use, and two, they come pre-charged, so you won't have to juice them up before plopping them into your camera. The first is great so your batteries are always ready for use even if you haven't touched them for a while, and the second is great so your batteries are ready for use when leaving the store. Too bad these are $12.99 for a four-pack. [PRNewswire via Coolest Gadgets]

AU: I have to note here that Sanyo's Eneloop batteries have been doing the pre-charged / hold power rechargeable thing for over a year now. Good to have some competition in the category, though, because those Eneloops aren't the cheapest batteries in town!