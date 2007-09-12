Dr. Whippy Ice Cream Machine Measures Sadness, Delivers Diabetes

Dr. Whippy, developed by Demitrios Kargotis, is an ice cream machine that will serve you delicious ice-y goodness depending on how unhappy you are. Using voice stress analysis, the machine will ask the user several questions and will use their responses to gauge their level of sadness.

The sadder you are, the more ice cream Dr. Whippy serves, the easier it is to handle someone you love being set on fire. No information on when it'll be out or for how much - but has the Omron Smile Measurement Software ever had a better home? [WeMakeMoneyNotArt via UberReview]