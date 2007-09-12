Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Dr. Whippy Ice Cream Machine Measures Sadness, Delivers Diabetes

0aawhipp1.jpgDr. Whippy, developed by Demitrios Kargotis, is an ice cream machine that will serve you delicious ice-y goodness depending on how unhappy you are. Using voice stress analysis, the machine will ask the user several questions and will use their responses to gauge their level of sadness.

The sadder you are, the more ice cream Dr. Whippy serves, the easier it is to handle someone you love being set on fire. No information on when it'll be out or for how much - but has the Omron Smile Measurement Software ever had a better home? [WeMakeMoneyNotArt via UberReview]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles