Phil over at DP Review is previewing the D300, and although they call it a preview, without verdict, it is a 12- page affair with almost every detail of the new camera. That photo above is a representation of the camera's 51 AF segments. Nuts, huh? He also runs down the liveviewfinder LCD and the HDMI output, along with dozens and dozens of other features. Given his wealth of knowledge, we're glad his slight impressions are in accord with our first impressions, however brief our look was. I can't wait for sample shots. [DP Review]
DPReview Does a 12-Page "Preview" of Nikon's D300
