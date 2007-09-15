Door Stop Alarm Blasts Noise at 125db

If you lie awake in fear of someone busting in your door at night, catching you unawares, then slitting your throat, this DSAL-2 door stop will let you sleep slightly easier. It's a regular door stop in that it stops the door from opening, but there's a 125db alarm that goes off whenever someone slams the door into it. Options like adjustable sensitivity and an On/Off switch makes sure you don't make #2 in your pants when it goes off randomly. As opposed to making #2 in your pants just because you're too lazy to stop blogging for five minutes. We're not pointing any fingers *cough*Frucci*cough*. [Stunster via ]