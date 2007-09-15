Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Door Stop Alarm Blasts Noise at 125db

DSAL-2.jpgIf you lie awake in fear of someone busting in your door at night, catching you unawares, then slitting your throat, this DSAL-2 door stop will let you sleep slightly easier. It's a regular door stop in that it stops the door from opening, but there's a 125db alarm that goes off whenever someone slams the door into it. Options like adjustable sensitivity and an On/Off switch makes sure you don't make #2 in your pants when it goes off randomly. As opposed to making #2 in your pants just because you're too lazy to stop blogging for five minutes. We're not pointing any fingers *cough*Frucci*cough*. [Stunster via ]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles