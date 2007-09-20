Speaking as a guy who actually owns a Domo-kun shirt, these Domokun mimobots are pretty much the best drives ever. Mimobots are flash drives shaped like random characters you know, but this one's of our favourite Japanese stop-motion monster who also enjoys killing kittens. You know the one. [Joshspear]
Domo-Kun Mimobots USB Drives
