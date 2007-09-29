Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Do-It-Yourself Roboflush Made of LEGO NXT Mindstorms

Why spend a cool $1000 or more on a touchless toilet when you can make a Roboflush mechanism yourself with a bit of programming and LEGO NXT Mindstorms? The ultrasonic sensor discovers your presence, and as soon as you're done and gone, it sends the signal to the NXT unit which croaks out a strained "thank you" (some of us thought it was saying "fuck you"), and then proceeds to trigger the lever-pushing mechanism. It's not beautiful, but hey, it works. Team it up with one of those clean-butt Washlet toilet seats or maybe a hands-free toilet paper dispenser, and never touch anything disgusting again. Follow the link for the full do-it-yourself instructions. [Battlebricks]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles