Why spend a cool $1000 or more on a touchless toilet when you can make a Roboflush mechanism yourself with a bit of programming and LEGO NXT Mindstorms? The ultrasonic sensor discovers your presence, and as soon as you're done and gone, it sends the signal to the NXT unit which croaks out a strained "thank you" (some of us thought it was saying "fuck you"), and then proceeds to trigger the lever-pushing mechanism. It's not beautiful, but hey, it works. Team it up with one of those clean-butt Washlet toilet seats or maybe a hands-free toilet paper dispenser, and never touch anything disgusting again. Follow the link for the full do-it-yourself instructions. [Battlebricks]
Do-It-Yourself Roboflush Made of LEGO NXT Mindstorms
