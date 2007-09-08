Ever wanted to play Dungeons & Dragons with your subwoofer? Too bad this Dodecasub (12-sided) doesn't meet the standard 20-sided tournament legal requirements, but you do get 10 separate speakers with 600 watts each—meaning you've got 6000 watts total. It's $2500, which is what your mom's electric bill is going to be if you use this in her basement. Still, unless you're trying to jellify your insides, there's no reason why anybody would need something like this indoors. [Audio Junkies via Technabob via Uber Gizmo]
Dodecasub Is 6,000 Watts of Music to D&D Freaks
