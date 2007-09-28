As of today, September 27, Disney Mobile is shutting down its doors and no longer allowing new content and applications to be purchased on their MVNO cellphone service. You have until December 31, 2007 to find a new cellphone plan, which is when Disney Moible will cut off services completely. Once you do cancel your plan—they're going to waive the early termination fee—you can get a reimbursement for any handsets, accessories and content you purchased through Disney Mobile. It looks like out of the MVNO operators, Helio is doing fantastically, with a $270 million cash injection, and everyone else is holding on to the railings. [Disney Mobile]
Disney Mobile Shutting Down, No Longer Happiest MVNO On Earth
