DirecTV to Release Prosumer, $1,000+ HD DVR Unit

DirecTV is unveiling their new, top-of-the-line DVR unit at CEDIA, able to record 1080p and supporting optical HDMI. Dubbed the HR21 PRO, it's more than your regular piece of home theater equipment; this thing can be rack mounted and is designed to be professionally installed, which isn't something most people need or want. We don't have a ton of details on it yet, but word is the price will be somewhere above $1,000. We'll give you more info as we get it. [Multichannel]