DirecTV is unveiling their new, top-of-the-line DVR unit at CEDIA, able to record 1080p and supporting optical HDMI. Dubbed the HR21 PRO, it's more than your regular piece of home theater equipment; this thing can be rack mounted and is designed to be professionally installed, which isn't something most people need or want. We don't have a ton of details on it yet, but word is the price will be somewhere above $1,000. We'll give you more info as we get it. [Multichannel]
DirecTV to Release Prosumer, $1,000+ HD DVR Unit
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.