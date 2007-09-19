Trevor Michael Karney, or the make-believe Dietrich of Gizmondo fame, has just been sentenced to 30 days in prison plus 3 years probation for giving false information to the popos. Bo Stefan Eriksson, the other man in the car at the time of the 162mph Ferrari Enzo crash, is still serving his 3-year prison sentence—undoubtedly making shivs and other self- defence weaponry as opposed to lousy handheld consoles. [Boston]
Dietrich of Gizmondo Ferrari Crash Fame Sentenced to 30 Days
