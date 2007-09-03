Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Die Modden Squadden, or a Lesson in Bad Taste

addy-mod.jpgThere were coffins, toilets, underwater landscapes that had everything except Mario swimming around looking for coins, a box file, a bikini babe and this thing. Honestly, wherever I go in my nightmares, Hello frackin' Kitty is there, waiting. Pass me the chainsaw, Helmut, and make it snappy: I've got a whole gallery to get through.

IMG_9959.JPGIMG_9953.JPGIMG_9950.JPGIMG_9946.JPGIMG_9944.JPGIMG_9941.JPGIMG_9940.JPGIMG_9938.JPGIMG_9935.JPGIMG_9933.JPGIMG_9932.JPGIMG_9930.JPGIMG_9929.JPGIMG_9917.JPGIMG_9916.JPG

A couple of large Germans were behind a desk, drilling holes in casings, doing unsexy things with astroturf and screwing soccer boots to places they shouldn't have been. I went in search of a Berliner Pilsener. Make it a large one, please, boys.

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles