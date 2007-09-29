Dice Stacking a Camera Trick? Nope, Here's Slo-Mo Proof

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

When we posted an unexpectedly well-received video of dice stacking yesterday, little did we realise that this peculiar activity has been developed into an artform by some amazing magicians. Here's a new dice stacking video from Thomas Fischbach, the same guy we saw in the video update yesterday. For those of you who thought this was all a camera trick, Fischbach shows us his moves in ultra-slow motion. That's some awfully quick sleight-of-hand right there. [Thomas Fischbach on YouTube]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

