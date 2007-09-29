Dice Stacking a Camera Trick? Nope, Here's Slo-Mo Proof

When we posted an unexpectedly well-received video of dice stacking yesterday, little did we realise that this peculiar activity has been developed into an artform by some amazing magicians. Here's a new dice stacking video from Thomas Fischbach, the same guy we saw in the video update yesterday. For those of you who thought this was all a camera trick, Fischbach shows us his moves in ultra-slow motion. That's some awfully quick sleight-of-hand right there. [Thomas Fischbach on YouTube]