Diamond Synchotron Will Use Super X-Rays To Find Out What The Bible Really Said

X-Ray_Dead_Sea.jpgEngland's Diamond synchotron, a device that covers five football "pitches" and is capable of generating an X-Ray light source that's 10 billion times brighter than the sun, will be used to examine precious antique documents that cannot otherwise be handled.

When the beams are fired into a book or a scroll, they bounce off of iron ink, generating a 3D image that can be sliced up and read. One professor involved called this "reading books without opening them," not as sexy as Frank Herbert's "travelling without moving" perhaps, but the best way yet to figure out how to read some of the heretofore unseen portions of the Dead Sea Scrolls. Hopefully they won't burst into flames in the process. [BBC News]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

