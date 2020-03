We're not generally big Dolce & Gabbana buyers, but we love broadcast style. This Medicine Man watch is almost tempting enough to drop the $264. Constructed of stainless steel, the watch features quartz movement, a wonderfully pretentious "indigo" backlight and 50m of water resistance. What do you think, readers? Hot or not?

Short answer: hot. Long answer: We're not reading the comments of anyone who disagrees. [product via 7gadgets]