One of the ideas submitted to the Next Generation competition featured in Metropolis Magazine was this Kinetic Energy-harnessing battery charger by Yael Miller. The concept is to take something we're already doing—such as working out, flopping around in a baby rocker, vacuuming, or flushing the toilet—add the piezoelectric effect, and come out with batteries that are charged by "human power." Imagine all the television remotes we could power just from flushing our droppings. [Reuben Miller via Oh Gizmo via Boing Boing Gadgets]
Design: Kineticel, the Human Powered Battery Charger
