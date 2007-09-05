Department of Duh: Microsoft Admits Zune Phone Not Unreasonable

The not-new-but-still-enjoyable video above is pegged to a fresh quote from a Microsoft exec, via Reuters: "It wouldn't be unreasonable to think at some point there might some integrated thing," Mindy Mount, chief financial officer of Microsoft's entertainment and devices division, told investors at Citigroup's global technology conference. That was in response to asking about "a mobile phone combined with features of its Zune digital music player."

Although the exact wording of the question could have been something along the lines of, "OK, suppose someone puts a cream pie to Bill Gates's face and says 'you can either make a Zunephone, or things are going to get messy again...'"

That stands in contrast this with Balmer's statements. You, reader, should realize that this is still not proof. For example, Windows without security popups would be "Not Unreasonable" but you don't see that anywhere, do you? Note to Microsoft: You guys are wimps if you don't step into the Apple arena with a Zune phone. Battlemodo! [Yahoo!]