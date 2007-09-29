Dell's 20-inch LCD With Built-in Webcam Available Now

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

monitor_sp2008wfp.jpgThat 20-inch Dell SP2008WFP LCD monitor we told you about has finally launched, complete with the 1680x1050 resolution, 2ms response speed, and a 2000:1 contrast ratio. The best part, besides the great display itself, is the built-in 2.0-megapixel webcam, which makes it pretty unnecessary to purchase another webcam. Unless of course you're not happy with this current webcam a couple years down the line, in which case go right ahead. And instead of the $400 we guessed, this retails for just US$289. Not bad for a 20-inch with these specs. [Dell via Laptop Logic]

AU: Brace yourselves, AU crew. We get hit by some nasty local pricing from time to time, but Dell has rarely been a major culprit. A positive is that we are getting this new monitor at the same time as the USA. The terrible news is that the Australian price is a 107% mark up, at $599. NASTY! This doesn't compare favourably at all with the very nice Samsung 206BW, which offers very similar specs plus a higher contrast ratio (but no USB hub) and can be found for around $350-$400. C'mon Dell, use your awesome powers of Supply Chain Management and give us a better price conversion. -SB

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

