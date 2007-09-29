Dell's 20-inch LCD With Built-in Webcam Available Now

That 20-inch Dell SP2008WFP LCD monitor we told you about has finally launched, complete with the 1680x1050 resolution, 2ms response speed, and a 2000:1 contrast ratio. The best part, besides the great display itself, is the built-in 2.0-megapixel webcam, which makes it pretty unnecessary to purchase another webcam. Unless of course you're not happy with this current webcam a couple years down the line, in which case go right ahead. And instead of the $400 we guessed, this retails for just US$289. Not bad for a 20-inch with these specs. [Dell via Laptop Logic]

AU: Brace yourselves, AU crew. We get hit by some nasty local pricing from time to time, but Dell has rarely been a major culprit. A positive is that we are getting this new monitor at the same time as the USA. The terrible news is that the Australian price is a 107% mark up, at $599. NASTY! This doesn't compare favourably at all with the very nice Samsung 206BW, which offers very similar specs plus a higher contrast ratio (but no USB hub) and can be found for around $350-$400. C'mon Dell, use your awesome powers of Supply Chain Management and give us a better price conversion.