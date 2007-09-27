Dell 20-inch, 1680x1050 LCD With 2-megapixel Webcam Coming Tomorrow?

HotHardware says they just got word of a new Dell SP2008WFP 20-inch monitor coming tomorrow that has 1680x1050 resolution, a built-in 2.0-megapixel webcam, 2ms response time, DVI with HDCP connectivity, and a 2000:1 contrast ratio. Not much else is known about this, but since the 24-inch Dell is around $600, we're guessing this will be somewhere around the $400 range, give or take a few hundred bucks. Check back tomorrow to see if this is real or just another alien autopsy. [HotHardware]