Death Star Home Theater

Electronic House has this rad story of a home theater designed to resemble the control deck of the Death Star. The entire thing was designed by Doug Chiang, the lead designer on Episodes I and II. DVDs are tucked behind a hidden door replica of Han Solo in Carbonite, and the entire starfield is lit by fiber optics. One wonders what kind of person gets into a project like this. Apparently, a triple-threat geek couple, Vic Wertz and Lisa Stevens. They used to run the Official Star Wars Fan Club, met while Lisa worked at Wizards of the Coast, and they paid for the whole thing by selling D&D guidebooks and 20-sided dice at their company, Paizo Publishing. Lisa and Vic, I need to know more about this system, so drop me a line if you read this. And Definite Audio out of Bellevue Washington did the AV setup. Here's an esoteric equipment list and another photo, but the full gallery can be had at Electronic House.

EQUIPMENT LIST * CinemaTech Valentino Chairs (10) * Crestron Theater Remote * DirecTv HR10-250 HD TiVo * Extron RGB468XT Gaming Interface * Extron SW4 RGBHV RGB Switcher * JVC SR-S365U S-VHS VCR * Lexicon RT-10 Universal DVD Player * Meridian Audio & Video Cables * Meridian 800 Reference DVD Player * Meridian 861 Reference Preamp * Meridian DSP5500 HC Center Speaker * Meridian DSP6000 Side & Rear Speakers * Meridian DSP8000 Front Speakers * Mid Atlantic AXS Pull-Out Custom Rack * Pioneer CLD-D704 Laserdisc Player * Runco VX5 Outboard Processor * Runco VX5C 3-Chip DLP Projector * Runco VX5C LT Anamorphic Lens * Sony SAT-T60 TiVo * Spaun SMS5802NF HD Multiswitch * Stewart VeLux DeLux ST130 Screen

[Electronic House]