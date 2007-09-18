Dealzmodo: 500 Free BeatBuckles on Thursday

Nerdyshirts are giving away 500 BeatBuckles on Thursday to a bunch of random customers. For those of you with too much taste to remember, the BeatBuckle is a belt that holds your iPod (previous generation) on your belt, so you can combine the theft-friendly conspicuousness of a belt clip with the "I'm an asshole" of a fannypack. Get one for free! [NerdyShirts - Thanks Harrison!]