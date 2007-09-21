Act fast if you want to get a 120GB Xbox 360 hard drive for $139 (regular price: $179), because Amazon's knocked $40 off the ticket price as their deal of the day today. Come tomorrow, you'll either be checking UPS tracking status or crying to yourself, wishing you'd have pulled the trigger. We're not saying they're getting in on the Halo fever, but we think they're getting in on the Halo fever. Wait, who said that? [Amazon]
Dealzmodo USA: 120GB Xbox 360 Hard Drive For $139
