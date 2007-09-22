Japanese Artist KAWS has teamed up with Tokyo toy store Original-Fake for a custom Darth Vader vinyl toy. Utilizing KAWS signature art styles, the toy kinda looks like result of Darth Vader molesting a sheep (actually a skull and crossbones)...except cooler looking and less creepy than it sounds. This limited edition toy (probably less than 500) drops September 29 in Tokyo and according to to Toys R Evil, this won't be an easy buy. To get one, you'll need to be over 15, have a valid ID and an admission ticket for the store. And even then, you're not guaranteed anything except crazed geek status. [Original-Fake via Hype Beast and Toys R Evil]
Darth Vader Crossbred With A Pirate Flag, Toy Collectors Go Crazy
