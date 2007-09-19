More than a few lucky women have gotten to wake up to James Earl Jones' smooth visage in the morning, but with this Darth Vader projection alarm clock, you can join that exclusive club without sacrificing your dignity (or your back—the man's quite heavy). It projects the current time (not just 12:56) up onto the ceiling so you can easily see whether you're late without having to go through that onerous task of rolling over onto your side. $29.99 gets you one as long as you don't live in Mexico. Vader had a bad adventure once with TJ Hooker—and we're not talking Shatner. [StarWars via Uber Review]
Darth Vader Alarm Clock
