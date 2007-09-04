Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Dancing Robots Remember What Humans Can't

promet.jpgIt's vital that the human race stores all the collected knowledge of previous generations. It would be a shame, though, if novels, scientific journals and music all survived, but the dance which I bust out at weddings didn't. Some researchers from the University of Tokyo think that they can store traditional dances for the future, by recording them with motion capture and using robots to play them back.

The system could be used to record and store folk dances and traditional rituals which may cease to exist in the future. They use motion-capture systems to record a dancers movements, and feed this data into an HRP-2 robot, which we have covered on Gizmodo before. The biggest issue at the moment is keeping the robot from falling over, which coincidentally is the exact problem I have when I dance. [New Scientist]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles