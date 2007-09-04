Dancing Robots Remember What Humans Can't

It's vital that the human race stores all the collected knowledge of previous generations. It would be a shame, though, if novels, scientific journals and music all survived, but the dance which I bust out at weddings didn't. Some researchers from the University of Tokyo think that they can store traditional dances for the future, by recording them with motion capture and using robots to play them back.

The system could be used to record and store folk dances and traditional rituals which may cease to exist in the future. They use motion-capture systems to record a dancers movements, and feed this data into an HRP-2 robot, which we have covered on Gizmodo before. The biggest issue at the moment is keeping the robot from falling over, which coincidentally is the exact problem I have when I dance. [New Scientist]