Cy.Fi Speaker, a Wireless iPod Dock for Your Bike

If you want to wake up the neighbours and bother everyone with your music while you ride your bike, the cy.fi wireless iPod dock is the bike speaker for you. And as a special bonus, it looks like an orangutan's ass! Working with the old-school iPod nano (and probably working with any iPod with a dock connector), it's a wireless speaker, and no, it's not using Bluetooth. It's using the Kleer Audio transmission that claims to be 10 times more energy efficient than Bluetooth. The Cy.Fi speaker is about the size of a deck of cards and mounts on your handlebars. It spreads its stereo sound to let to the left and right, and makes it so you don't have to wear earphones that might obscure important noises of impending danger. Get more speakers, and one iPod can broadcast its signal to everyone in your riding group. The company says the Cy.Fi's transmission is 100% lossless, sent from your iPod tucked safely away in your pocket. You can also control volume and skip tracks right from the speaker. Available sometime in 2008, it'll cost you $149. [Cy.Fi]