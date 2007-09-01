Cut Steak with a Laser and Make a Vegan Angel Lose its Wings

Knives are so passÃ©—it's time for us to be able to make steak with a lightsaber. The guys over at Instructables have put together a tutorial on how to cut and make a delicious steak with a laser—or, more specifically, how to cut the words "PETA" out of a delicious steak with a laser and then cook the letters to consume PETA's courage.

The tutorial details what your laser settings should be and how to maximize the flavor, but strangely doesn't mention what exact laser you should use—though I assume it was done with a laser etcher and a device to catch the drippings. With lasers being used in surgery, war and coffee-making, I hope that some day soon we'll be able to pleasure women with just a smile, a kiss and a phaser. [Instructables]