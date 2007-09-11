Forget Lifehacker tips for cord organisation to make your desk neater. When you have a custom Electric Table by Broberg & Ridderstrale of Stockholm, your entire desk is your outlet. These guys custom create a desk that plugs into the wall, which powers custom outlets embedded all over the face, sides, and legs of the table. The end result? Your devices can be plugged in right where they sit, which makes for a lot less cable clutter. The downside of this desk is, of course, that you can never reorganise your desk. Ever. [Brda via Book of Joe via Uber Gizmo via TreeHugger]
Custom Electric Table Has Plugs Right in the Table
