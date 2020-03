Is this one of the greatest pieces of custom hardware ever conceived by man? While it's primary purpose is analogue audio synth production, finding just the right combination of patch cables surely starts a countdown to the launch of doomsday devices aimed at all the world's continents, stoppable only by paying a ransom of ONE TRILLION DOLLARS.

In fact, it is 12 Serge modular synths in a rack designed by Mike Adjellian. Well played, sir. [via Street Tech]