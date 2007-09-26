Cure Acne With a Crappy MP3 Player or a Shower, Your Choice

I'm all for gadgets doing more than one thing — cameraphones are great and all — but this pimple-curing MP3 player is kind of ridiculous. It looks like a pretty generic/terrible MP3 player on its own, what with its horrible 128MB of onboard memory, but while you listen to those 10-20 songs it can store over and over again, you can hold it up to your face to help cure your acne. Or not, as I doubt that it works, but I'm no dermatologist. [Product Page via Random Good Stuff]