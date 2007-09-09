Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

CSR Talks About the Bright Blue Future of Bluetooth

btlg.gifCSR is a big player in the Bluetooth field, with over half of the market share in Bluetooth laptops, headsets and handsets. They have recently announced their forthcoming chipset, the BlueCore6, which is set to increase the practicality of the technology.

The BlueCore6 will rely on a new method of audio streaming called AuriStream, this will provide an improved radio performance whilst simultaneously offering other benefits including; lower rates of audio cut-outs, significant reduction in overall power consumption and smaller inexpensive headsets. CSR anticipates the BlueCore6 will ship by Christmas 2008.

Whatever the BlueCore6 really does, if the end product means sexy, smaller headsets, then we are listening. (Listening—get it? Sorry). [ZDNet Australia]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles