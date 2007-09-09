CSR Talks About the Bright Blue Future of Bluetooth

CSR is a big player in the Bluetooth field, with over half of the market share in Bluetooth laptops, headsets and handsets. They have recently announced their forthcoming chipset, the BlueCore6, which is set to increase the practicality of the technology.

The BlueCore6 will rely on a new method of audio streaming called AuriStream, this will provide an improved radio performance whilst simultaneously offering other benefits including; lower rates of audio cut-outs, significant reduction in overall power consumption and smaller inexpensive headsets. CSR anticipates the BlueCore6 will ship by Christmas 2008.

Whatever the BlueCore6 really does, if the end product means sexy, smaller headsets, then we are listening. (Listening—get it? Sorry). [ZDNet Australia]