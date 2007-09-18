Do all these smoking bans have you feeling down? Do you miss being able to puff away on your death sticks with impunity, no matter where you were? Well, this Crown7 "electronic cigarette" will allow you to enjoy some piping-hot nicotine wherever you are, be it a place that allows smoking or not. It's basically a nicotine vaporizer, using nicotine cartridges to give you the drug you so badly crave. They market it as an answer to smoking bans, but it seems just as suitable for helping you quit your disgusting habit as well. [Product Page via Coolest Gadgets]
Crown7 'Electronic Cigarette' Delivers All the Nicotine with None of the Smoke
