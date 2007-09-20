Crooks Caught Red-Handed Stealing $20K Worth of Gadgets, Laptops and More

Next time you decide to rip off a bunch of Macs, camcorders and laptops, you might want to take a good look around for the unblinking eye of a video camera, because you could end up pilloried in public the next day. Check out this brazen burglary in progress, and then step back and think a minute about the victim's reaction. Rakontur, the robbed production company, decided to exact revenge on the alleged culprits by splashing videos, pictures and personal information about the criminals all over the Internet. And now we are accomplices to that outburst. We feel so dirty. Maybe it would've been better to just let the police handle this. [Rakontur]