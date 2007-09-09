Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Crazy Sexy Cool Lamps, 100% Made From Bulbs

13_jpg.jpgBulbs Unlimited offers kits to make your own incredible lamps and fixtures, composed from little more than your old light bulbs. It's sort of like building a home from your own useless toenail clippings, but a lot more stylish and a bit less freaky.

25 jpg21 jpg20 jpg18 jpg16 jpg14 jpg12 jpg11 jpg10 jpg8 jpg5 jpg

Kits include necessary hardware and a special bulb-marking template. You use the template to mark the connection points on the bulb, add glue and affix snaps to those points. The whole process looks like a fairly easy way (for anyone without our rough caveman hands) to have a great conversation piece. Kits range from about $18 to over $100. And we're on board with the "bright" idea. OMG, get it?? [bulbsunlimited via technabob]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles