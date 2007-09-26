Crayola Releases EZ Grip Digital Camera For Budding Upskirtists

Get your child started early on his hobby with the Crayola EZ Grip Camera, a camera that has grips on either side for EZ gripping. Much better than a normal camera, this EZ cam comes with proprietary software with a "write a story" template to create storyboards out of pics your kids shoot, printable frames, and finger puppet creation abilities. All this for $49.99 means little Jojo can grow up to be the next LaChappelle and charge extravagant prices for extravagant people. [Crayola]