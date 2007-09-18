If your life's dream is to cook a pizza in something that only slightly resembles a pizza oven, this Da Gennaro is your ticket to paradise. The oven's small enough to fit onto a counter, but big enough that it takes up a whole lot of your kitchen space. As for how well its programmable cooking time and heat insulation cooks your pizza, that's a question for someone who's eaten a pie made for its loins. [Ariete via Appliancist]
Countertop Pizza Oven
