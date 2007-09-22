Behold the [email protected] Robot, sucking up to a window and walking its way up and down as if it's defying gravity. It's looking a lot like that "Brainzord" window-climbing robot that we told you about earlier this month, made by the same company. But wait a second. There's some fast and footloose video editing going on here, where we don't get to see the robot take more than three steps at a time. Does it lose its suction? Does it suck? Somebody invest $9.50 and find out for us, then make a real video for proof. [Personalrobotics, via Coolest Gadgets]
[email protected] Robot Sucks Windows, Might be Able to Climb Them
