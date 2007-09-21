Clearwire WiMax PC Cards Available Now

Although Clearwire's WiMax coverage isn't so "Max" right now (coverage map), they're deploying an $80 PC card that includes a $75 mail-in-rebate and a 2-year contract, which is $60 a month for a max download speed of 1.5Mbps. It's hard to recommend WiMax over the random Wi-Fi hotspot you can find walking around right now or even 3G, but give it a year or two and WiMax could be good enough to pose a threat. Which one of the three gives you cancer faster, however, is still undetermined. [Fierce Broadband Wireless via Atmasphere via JKOnTheRun]