This Citroën ad combines three things that dorks like us have a soft spot for: Rubik's Cubes, flashy special effects and environmentally-sound cars. Sure, it doesn't really go into any detail about the car itself, but we'll let it slide this time. [ViaComIT via NOTCOT.org]
Citroen Ad Makes a Giant Rubik's Cube Out of Cars
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.