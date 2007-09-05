This week on the 102nd edition of Coolness Roundup, Gizmodo's Charlie White and Sci Fi Tech's Stephen Schleicher talk wireless HDMI, how it will work and what it means to you and me. The Gurus of Cool also notice a few 3D television sets and monitors and wonder if they will be a big flop, again. [Free Podcast on iTunes or at Coolness Roundup]
Coolness Roundup: Say Goodbye to HDMI Cables for Good?
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.