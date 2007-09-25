This week on the episode 104 of the Coolness Roundup, Stephen and Charlie talk about the hits and misses of the CEDIA home theatre convention, explore iPhone hacking, and Stephen gives us a first look at his new Razr2 phone. [Free Podcast on iTunes or at Coolness Roundup]
Coolness Roundup: iPhone Hacking, CEDIA Smacking, RAZR2 Box Unpacking
