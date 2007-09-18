This week on the 103rd edition of the Coolness Roundup, Stephen describes how he built his off-the-shelf home theater that looks and sounds great. This episode is packed with tips for building or upgrading your home entertainment system, proving that it's not all that difficult to build a home theater that's better than any commercial cinema. [Free Podcast on iTunes or at Coolness Roundup]
Coolness Roundup: Home Theater Hands-On
